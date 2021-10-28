Wirral’s number one restaurant is now a beachside cafe.

On TripAdvisor, the number one restaurant in Wirral has shifted, with a quirky coastal cafe now taking the top spot.

Driftwood Cafe, which first opened its doors in 2015, has risen up the rankings of the review site to once again become the top location in Wirral.

Driftwood Cafe had 595 reviews at the time of writing, with 529 people rating it ‘excellent’ and 44 people rating it’very good.’

People have praised everything from the staff to the “wonderful pastries” in the reviews.

The restaurant, which is only a few minutes’ walk from New Brighton’s promenade, provides breakfast, lunch, and brunch six days a week.

One reviewer noted, “Among the reviews, one individual remarked: “This week, I had two wonderful lunches. Fresh, prepared-to-order cuisine. Homemade cakes are delectable. Nothing is too much bother for the employees. On a sunny day, it’s lovely to sit outside, and it’s also extremely nice inside. Thank you very much.” A second person wrote: “This was our first visit, and we will be back. Friendly, welcoming personnel serving freshly prepared cuisine. The English breakfast is excellent value for money.” Another person added: “Lunch was delicious at this charming tiny cafe. This was the first time we were served tea in a decent tea pot. The Welsh Rarebit and the Club Sandwich were both excellent. The staff is quite pleasant. This beautiful bistro comes highly recommended.” This isn’t the first time the cafe has topped TripAdvisor’s rankings. Driftwood Cafe was also shot in August of this year.

66 Victoria Parade, New Brighton, CH45 2PH is the location of Driftwood Café.