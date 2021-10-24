Wirral’s most popular baby names deviate from the national trend.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the most common baby names in Wirral have been revealed.

Amelia is the most popular girl’s name on the peninsula, while Oliver is the most popular boy’s name.

Olivia and Oliver are the most popular names among parents across the country; Oliver has been the most popular boy’s name in England and Wales since 2013, and Olivia has been the most popular girl’s name since 2016.

“Oliver and Olivia were the most common boys’ and girls’ names in 2020,” said Siân Bradford of the Office for National Statistics’ Vital Statistics Outputs Branch. “However, some fascinating shifts occurred beneath them.”

“We continue to see the age of mothers influencing the baby name choice.

“For the first time, Archie broke into the top ten boys’ names, owing to younger mothers and the obvious Royal connection.” Ivy finished sixth in the girls’ division.

“Whether it’s characters from our favorite program or popular celebrities, popular culture continues to inspire baby names.”

“In 2020, Maeve and Otis, characters from the popular show ‘Sex Education,’ have experienced a surge in popularity.

“Since actress Margot Robbie starred in the blockbuster film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ the name Margot has been swiftly rising.”

Ivy has increased 221 places since 2010, and will be the sixth most common girl’s name in England and Wales in 2020.

Ivy and Rosie replaced Grace and Freya in the national top ten for the first time.

Nearly the last two decades, Arthur and Noah have grown in popularity, gaining over 200 places in the rankings to the top five boys in 2019 and 2017, respectively.

Archie replaced Charlie in the top ten for the first time in 2020. It’s the first time Charlie hasn’t made the top ten since 2005.

Milo (80th) and Otis (96th) were the top movers into the top 100 boys’ names in England and Wales in 2020, both rising 28 places since 2019.

Maeve has jumped 124 places in the top 100 girls’ names in England since 2019, making it the most recent addition (94th). “The summary has come to an end.”