Wirral residents should be aware of a Royal Mail warning.

A delivery office in Wirral is having problems, which could cause delays right before Christmas.

The New Ferry office is thought to be one of 25 throughout the country that have been impacted by “covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local circumstances” that have slammed the postal giant in recent weeks.

Royal Mail has stated that it is attempting to reduce delivery delays for gifts and cards, but concedes that it may not be able to provide a complete service in some areas.

The Warrington and St Helens delivery offices were also disrupted, according to the Chester Mail Centre, which stated that “not all mail was processed or dispatched to schedule over the past 24 hours, and as a result, delivery may be slightly later than intended.”

It comes after the BBC revealed that absenteeism at the postal behemoth is nearly double what it was last year.

“It’s considerably worse than a typical Christmas,” a source alleged, describing the inside situation as “horrific.”

The Royal Mail website is updated with the most recent delays, so you may check to see if there are any problems in your area.

They explained: “This may be temporarily impossible in a limited number of local offices due to local concerns such as COVID-related self-isolation, high levels of sick leave, resourcing, or other local reasons.

“In those circumstances, we’ll alternate deliveries to avoid causing particular clients any delays.

“We also provide targeted help to such offices in order to fix their issues and restore our service to the high standard that our clients expect.”

The following is a complete list of the 25 delivery offices that are currently impacted by the outage:

DOING BUSINESS IN BELFAST WEST (BT10 – BT12 and BT17)

DOB: Belper (DE56)

Burnham On Crouch DO (CM0 8)Chelmsford DO (CM1 to CM3)Congleton DO (CW4 and CW12)Cricklewood DO (NW2)Farnborough DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14)Finsbury Park DO (GU14) (N4 and N15)

DO Havant (PO9-10)

Longton DO (N8)Horsey DO (N8) (ST3 and ST11)

DO New Ferry (CH32, CH62 and CH63)

DONORS OF NORTHWICH (CW8 to CW9)

Rayleigh DO (SS6)Shrewsbury DO (SY1 to SY5)South Croydon DO (CR2)St. Helens DO (CF37, CF38, and CF46)St. Helens DO (CF37, CF38, and CF46)St. Helens DO (CF37, CF38, and CF46)St. Helens DO (CF37, CF38, and CF46)St. Helens DO (WA9 to WA11)

Warrington DO (WA1), Stocksbridge (S36), Upminster DO (RM14), Upton DO (CH30 and CH49)