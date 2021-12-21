Winter Solstice 2021: How much daylight will there be in the UK on the year’s shortest day?

The winter solstice, which occurs today, is the shortest day of the year in the UK, with the fewest hours of daylight.

The winter solstice occurs when the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth is the furthest away from the sun.

As the Earth revolves back towards the sun after December 21, the evenings will get shorter and we’ll have more daylight hours.

On Christmas Day, the BBC predicts snowy showers in Liverpool.

The Earth’s orbit around the sun determines astronomical winters, while meteorological winters are the three calendar months with the lowest average temperatures.

The days will gradually get longer from the solstice until the summer solstice on Thursday, June 21, 2022.

The sun will rise at 8.26 a.m. in Liverpool and set at 3.55 p.m., giving us little over seven and a half hours of daylight.

Laura Tobin, a weather presenter on Good Morning Britain, revealed how much daylight there will be across the UK.

She stated, ” “Today is the day when the quantity of daylight we have is the shortest.

“The Earth is tilted away from the sun, the North Pole has 24 hours of darkness, the South Pole has 24 hours of sunlight, and the UK has the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

“So, how much daylight can we expect? Well, [there will be]less than six hours of daylight in Northern portions of the UK, and roughly eight hours in [more]Southern places.” The winter solstice is a major pagan event commemorating rebirth practices that have been practiced for thousands of years.

On the shortest day of the year, thousands of people assemble at Stonehenge to see the sunrise.

Many of the Christmas traditions we now associate with the holiday, such as Yule logs, mistletoe, and Christmas trees, have their origins in pagan winter solstice rituals.