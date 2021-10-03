Willie Kirk, manager of Everton Women, shares what pleased him the most during their 3-0 victory over Reading.

Everton manager Willie Kirk hailed his team’s superb first-half finishing in their 3-0 Barclays FA Women’s Super League away win against Reading.

Only 120 seconds after kick-off, Swedish forward Anna Anvegard gave the Toffees the lead at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner also scored in the first half as Kirk’s team racked up the points.

Although the Scottish coach thought three goals in the first 45 minutes undervalued his squad, he was thrilled to see the Toffees take such a merciless attitude.

“I never look forward to coming to Reading because I’ve never had much success here,” Kirk said.

“We needed the boost of confidence we got from last week’s result to come here.

“It ended up being a 3-0 game, though I don’t think it was a 3-0 half; we were just clinical and seized our chances.

“Then it was about being professional and handling the game in the second half.”

Everton’s win was their second in a row, a much-needed boost after back-to-back 4-0 defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the month.

With the three points, the Toffees moved up to seventh in the Barclays FA WSL table, leapfrogging City.

Kirk expressed his gratitude for an easy victory after admitting he was caught off guard by Reading’s tactical approach in the first half.

“We knew if Reading came at us, we’d have to stand firm and take any opportunities that came our way, but sadly we weren’t able to add to it,” he said.

“I was taken aback by Reading’s press since it was something we had worked on and we had expected them to be a little more aggressive, which isn’t always easy to play against.

“I don’t think Sandy (MacIver, goalkeeper) had anything to do with it, but a clean sheet, her first of the season, is huge.”