Why was Mohamed Salah enraged during training as a warning to Liverpool’s rivals?

Jurgen Klopp’s team has completed their first week of preparations for the new season abroad, with the group flying to Austria on Sunday evening for a month-long training camp.

Liverpool, like other teams, has provided fans with behind-the-scenes footage and videos of everything that is going on, with fans getting a view inside one of Klopp’s harmonic camps.

However, keen observers have noticed a reaction from star player Mohamed Salah, which has piqued supporters’ interest ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Joel Matip scored a stunning, Lionel Messi-like solo goal in one of the training matches, according to a video released on social media.

Salah was enraged that his team had conceded the goal, despite the fact that it was only a training session, and he grabbed and pulled on his bib in a fit of rage.

The Egyptian’s momentary angry reaction was quickly noticed by Reds fans, who praised his mentality and will to win as one of the reasons he has become such a successful figure at Anfield.

Last season, Klopp’s team finished third, leapfrogging Chelsea on the penultimate day of the season, after spending much of the season drifting into the abyss, with the Reds suffering six successive Premier League home defeats for the first time in their 129-year history.

Salah’s form, which saw him break the 30-goal mark in all competitions, was one of the few bright spots in a campaign that was virtually entirely played behind closed doors.

It’s a remarkable achievement for any team to score 31 goals. But to be able to deliver at that level in a squad that was underperforming and plagued by injuries is incredible.

Salah’s forward teammates, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, had a terrible season, scoring only 27 goals in all competitions between them, showcasing Salah’s brilliance even more.

Salah is now in his fifth year at Anfield, and there still appears to be a sense that many outside of the Liverpool bubble don’t quite understand how good he is.

It’s unlikely that a five-second Twitter video will sway the perceptions of domestic rivals. “The summary has come to an end.”