Why was Ben Davies called back by Jurgen Klopp before his Liverpool debut?

Just moments before Ben Davies made his first start for Liverpool in their pre-season game against FC Wacker Innsbruck, Jurgen Klopp was seen giving him a last-minute hug.

Davies has had a tumultuous six months since joining Preston North End from the Championship in January.

Davis has never started a league game for the Reds, even when they were in the midst of a defensive crisis, and has been left out of the matchday squad on several occasions.

Davies was rumored to be on his way out of Anfield this summer without having played a single minute for the first team.

He did, however, put on the famed red strip for the first time on Tuesday.

Klopp pulled Davies away for an embrace just as he was ready to walk onto the pitch, according to footage obtained by the club’s cameras on their behind-the-scenes training recordings.

Despite the fact that it was simply a pre-season friendly with no fans in attendance, Davies will have been overjoyed to put on the Liverpool shirt for the first time, made much more so by Klopp’s hug.