Why should you never hang your clothing on the radiator, according to an expert.

An expert explains why you should never dry your clothes by hanging them on a radiator.

According to the Met Office, cold temperatures are expected to hit the UK this week, leaving many of us wondering how to keep our homes warm.

Experts offer easy yet efficient ways to cut your heating expenditures and remain warm this autumn, as well as how to dry your clothes in the winter, in the video below.

You’ve probably made this mistake previously if you don’t have a tumble dryer.

“Many people place damp garments on top of radiators to dry them, but this can have a negative effect on your heating bills because it doesn’t allow for sufficient air circulation, so your house will take longer to reach the required temperature,” said Antonio Dengra, CEO of Rointe.

“As a result, it will boost usage, just as placing your furniture too close to your radiator will.”

“It’s also not a good idea from a safety standpoint.”

Blinds and curtains can be used to efficiently manage the temperature in your home in addition to keeping the light out.

Jason Peterkin, director of 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains, offers some tips on how to use your window treatments in the winter.

“Wooden Venetian blinds or shutters are wonderful for retaining heat because the materials are often thicker and function as a barrier between your windows and the room,” he said.

“Wood is also a natural insulator, helping to maintain a comfortable and warm interior temperature.

“If you’re going with fabric blinds or curtains, use a thicker fabric like blackout that prevents both sunlight and draughts.”

“With blinds, choose a fabric without horizontal slats as a general rule, as any gaps in the cloth will enable cold air to pass through more easily.”

It’s possible that you’re getting too much cold air in your house because your windows aren’t operating as well as they should.

It’s believed that up to 40% of the energy in your home escapes through your windows.

