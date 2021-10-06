Why Manchester United will find it difficult to stay up with Liverpool in the Premier League title battle this season.

The international break provides us with an opportunity to reflect on what has transpired in the first few weeks of the new Premier League season.

From a Liverpool standpoint, the early signals are promising. Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten so far this season and are only one point behind Chelsea in second position, wedged between Thomas Tuchel’s side and Manchester City in third.

They’ve already had the chance to watch both of these adversaries up close and personal in two enthralling games at Anfield.

‘It transformed my whole outlook,’ Jurgen Klopp said during a training camp speech to motivate Liverpool players.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 tie by Chelsea at the end of August, despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men just before half-time. Though Klopp’s side had a virtual lock on Chelsea’s goal for the whole of the second half, Tuchel’s side’s ability to escape with a point helped to legitimize their status as title contenders.

Man City’s Anfield performance last weekend basically established their place as one of the division’s biggest challenges to overcome this season under various conditions.

They dominated the first 45 minutes, then came back to tie 2-2 on two occasions after falling behind to a resurgent Liverpool side that put in a much more intimidating second-half performance.

Manchester United was projected to fight with the aforementioned supreme trio for the Premier League title ahead of the new season. They are now in fourth place, one point behind Liverpool, despite having yet to face Chelsea, Man City, or Liverpool in their first seven games.

Furthermore, despite their current position in the table, all is not well at Old Trafford, and there are genuine worries about their ability to stay up with the early league leaders this season.

United only won one of three home games last week, defeating Aston Villa, Villarreal, and Everton. Even their lone triumph came in the form of a pretty fortunate last-minute winner against Unai Emery’s side. “The summary has come to an end.”