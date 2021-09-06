Why Liverpool’s salary cost has soared to £118 million, leaving Manchester United and Chelsea in the dust.

The dearth of transfer activity throughout the summer transfer window has been a point of contention for Liverpool.

While Manchester City paid £100 million for Jack Grealish, Chelsea paid almost the same for Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal spent over £130 million on a number of players to try to turn their fortunes around, and Manchester United paid £73 million for Jadon Sancho and also added Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool’s only foray into the market was the early £36 million signing of French defender Ibrahima Konat.

The lack of activity has enraged some Reds fans, who believe that not enough has been done to advance their squad and allow Jurgen Klopp to fight for the title again in 2021/22 after last season’s third-place result, which was achieved despite a season marred by injury.

While the transfer budget has been limited, there has been a flurry of activity in terms of new contracts being handed out to key players, with Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson Becker among those who have signed new and improved contracts, while Mohamed Salah is said to be close to committing his long-term future to the club.

These new contracts will see Liverpool’s wage bill, which was £325 million in the audited 2020 accounts published earlier this year, rise even more, while the additions of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota last summer, after the accounting period for 2020 ended in May, will mean the Reds will be pushing the recommended wage-to-revenue ratio of 70%, as suggested by a report.

But, for a club that is known for being economical with transfers, how come they are second only to Manchester City (£351 million) in terms of salary bill in the Premier League, with Manchester United (£284 million) and Chelsea (£283 million) trailing them?

All staff, including coaching, administrative, and part-time matchday workers, are included in Liverpool's salary bill, as do other teams, including Manchester United.