Why Liverpool and FSG will be keeping a close eye on Man City’s £100 million Jack Grealish deal

So, despite the massive financial issues that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to football, where Premier League teams are expected to lose a combined £1.5 billion as a result, we are about to witness the largest price ever paid in English football.

Jack Grealish is likely to join Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million, indicating that the reigning Premier League champions are serious about recovering their title and finally overcoming the hurdle of becoming Champions League winners. They could also pursue Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane in a potentially even more expensive transfer.

It’s infuriating for Liverpool fans to witness a team that they defeated to the title in 2020, one that hasn’t been able to replicate Jurgen Klopp’s European achievements. It is unlikely to inspire optimism that any gap has been bridged and that reclaiming the title from City this season will be made any easier at a time when the Reds have been the quietest of the major six sides should Spurs complete their Cristian Romero move.

Liverpool will almost certainly secure additional business, as well as incurring the significant cost of many renegotiations with some of their best performers whose contracts expire in 2023 – but for the time being, it’s a question of waiting while City brings out the cheque book and pays the big cash.

Of course, there is a perception that City has purchased success. And while it may have been accurate at first in terms of assisting them in closing the gap and joining the top, they are now a huge fish who match the aspirations of the largest and best players. Although there is a solid business network that underpins what goes on at the Etihad, it is an extra plus that they can afford to pay the large sums required. It’s a business model that the City’s owners want to be able to rely on more consistently. “The summary has come to an end.”