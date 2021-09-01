Why is it that Liverpool is unable to name a full 25-man roster for the Premier League this season?

Following their transfer deadline day activity, Liverpool will be unable to select a full 25-man team for the first half of the 2021/22 season.

As the Reds focused on tying down players to new contracts rather than recruiting new players, Ibrahima Konate remained Jurgen Klopp’s only summer addition, with Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams being the latest players to sign new contracts on the last day of the transfer market.

Sheyi Ojo, Jake Cain, and Luis Longstaff were also loaned to Millwall, Newport County, and Queen’s Park on deadline day, respectively.

Following the loan exits of Ben Davies and Ben Woodburn earlier in the window, Liverpool were left with seven homegrown players above the age of 21, making it difficult for them to select a full 25-man team.

Premier League clubs are only allowed to select 17 foreign players in their 25-man squads, with the remaining eight spots reserved for indigenous players.

A “Home-Grown Player” is a player who has been registered with any club connected with The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period of three whole seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday, regardless of nationality or age (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Klopp, on the other hand, will not be short in the early months of the season, since the Reds still have a number of Under-21s players, all of whom were born on or after January 1, 2000, who do not need to be registered in their 25-man squad to play.

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, and Harvey Elliott are three such underage first-team players who, like Kaide Gordon, Billy Koumetio, and Conor Bradley, do not need to be registered to play for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, after Divock Origi and Loris Karius failed to obtain deadline day deals, the Reds now have their full quota of 17 foreign players.

As a result, if Liverpool wants to sign Klopp, they can designate a 24-man squad with four goalkeepers until January. “The summary has come to an end.”