Why has the Queensway become my love tunnel?

Have you ever considered how much time you’ve spent going back and forth through the Mersey tunnels over the years?

It’s extremely terrifying to consider.

But, on the other hand, can you fathom life without them?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been passing through the Queensway tunnel.

When I initially started, I was terrified about the Mersey River flooding the tunnels, and I had nightmares about it.

Here’s something interesting: Lucy Meacock, of Granada Reports fame, had a family that lived on Meacock Street, Birkenhead, generations ago.

To make space for the Queensway tunnel, it was dismantled.

I have a lot of fond memories of my travels through.

I’d roll down the windows and wave at the ladies who were cleaning the tunnel.

Yes, they were cleaning, all four of them.

With their mops and buckets, they would begin cleaning the walls. I’m sure they put in some steps during their shifts because it’s two miles long.

When a new tunnel wall lining was placed in the mid-1980s, the final lady retired.

“Can you walk through the Mersey tunnels?” a lot of people ask.

No, because it is risky; you will be stopped by the police and may face a fine.

Many alcoholics who couldn’t acquire a taxi would attempt it on a regular basis years ago.

When they first opened to the public, I walked through both tunnels for charity, along with thousands of other fundraisers.

Over the years, I’ve had a handful of issues on the Queensway.

One of the supervisors at the Cabin Club, where I worked at the time, drove me home in the early hours of the morning many years ago.

“Pricey, check my back tyre,” the driver shouted as he came to a halt halfway through the journey. “I believe I have a flat.” I came out to look, and he rushed away, leaving me stranded at 3 a.m.

When I first started walking, there were rats the size of cats darting around.

