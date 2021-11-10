Why four Aston Villa supporters might be kicking themselves for throwing a ‘party’ for Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain, appears to be on his way to become the new manager of Aston Villa.

His move from Rangers to the West Midlands is ‘all but done,’ according to Birmingham Live, with an official announcement due in the next 24-48 hours.

Since embarking on his first senior managerial post in Scotland in 2018, Gerrard has had a lot of success, and he now appears like he’ll have the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

If his hiring goes through, the 41-year-old will be entrusted with helping Villa climb the league after successfully restoring Rangers’ standing as a key force in the Scottish top flight.

The reaction of Villa supporters to the news of Gerrard’s impending arrival has been mostly positive, yet there are four fans who may have mixed feelings.

In 2015, Gerrard made his farewell appearance for Liverpool in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley between Villa and Liverpool, which saw Tim Sherwood engineer a 2-1 victory to set up a showdown with Arsenal in the national stadium’s showpiece match.

The FA Cup final that year was held on May 30, Gerrard’s birthday, and the former Liverpool captain was denied the opportunity to end his career with a trophy in unusual circumstances.

A small group of Villa fans couldn’t help but see the irony in the situation, so they decided to hold a birthday celebration for the legendary midfielder on the train to London for the club’s 4-0 loss to Arsenal.

Fans brought a banner with the words ‘So long, Stevie,’ and a cake and party hats were also purchased as part of the joke.

Perhaps another celebration is in order now that Gerrard appears to be on his way to Villa Park.