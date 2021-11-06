Why are the judges on Strictly Come Dancing not permitted to clap during the show?

The judges on Strictly Come Dancing are not allowed to clap throughout any one performance.

“Nobody is permitted to clap” while Rose Ayling-Ellis is dancing, Shirley Ballas told Good Morning Britain.

Everyone has been requested not to cheer while Rose, who is deaf, performs so she can “feel the vibrations” of the music on the dance floor, according to the show’s top judge.

She claimed this on GMB this week: “Nobody can clap when she’s dancing because she needs to feel the vibrations of the floor. As a result, the music is slightly louder. Her other senses are extremely heightened as a result of the magnificent vibrations she’s experiencing.” Rose’s partner, dancer Giovanni Pernice, was also lauded by Shirley for doing a “immaculate job” of training her.

She went on to say: “First and foremost, I believe Giovanni has done an outstanding job. We have a translator to our left who is assisting her in understanding what is going on as well as the criticisms and critiques.” According to the Mirror, Rose and Giovanni have wowed the judges and viewers at home during their time on the competition, getting high marks and wowing with a range of dances, including a gorgeous Halloween-themed Tango to Ed Sheeran’s single Shivers.

During last weekend’s Halloween special, the two received a flawless 40 out of 40, making them the fastest combo to ever get full marks on the show.

Because there were fewer couples performing on Saturday, the show began at 6.45 p.m. on BBC One.

The results program will air at 7.15 p.m. on Sunday.