Why are Curtis Jones and Neco Williams not in Liverpool’s Champions League squad?

Despite being left off Liverpool’s squad list for the group stages of the tournament, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams will be permitted to play in the UEFA Champions League this season.

On Friday night, the Reds announced their team for the competition, which includes both Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi.

Last month, Jurgen Klopp’s team was handed a challenging draw against reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Italian heavyweights AC Milan, and old foes FC Porto.

And it’s because of UEFA restrictions that Jones and Williams aren’t on Liverpool’s 24-player list.

According to the governing body’s rules, any player under the age of 21 who qualifies as “homegrown” is not required to be registered as part of the tournament’s maximum 25-man roster and can instead be placed on the B list.

This implies that even if they aren’t featured on the official UEFA website, they can still compete in the competition if they are added to the B list, which the club can change at any moment.

Harvey Elliott, a fellow teenager, is placed on the A-list despite not being a homegrown player.

The 18-year-old counts as an Under-21s player who does not need to be registered to play in the Premier League this season, according to The Washington Newsday, but it’s a different story in European competition.

Despite being of legal age to register as a ‘List B’ player, having been born on or after January 1, 2000, the midfielder does not yet meet the requirements to be counted as one.

According to UEFA rules, a player of legal age can be placed on ‘List B’ if he has “been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday by the time he is registered with UEFA, or for a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not exceeding one year.”

When he was 16 years old, he joined Liverpool from Fulham.