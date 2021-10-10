Why a free move for Ousmane Dembele could be a risk worth taking for Liverpool.

Another day, another player from across Europe has been linked with a move to Anfield.

It’s Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele this time, and those with a good memory will recall that a move to Anfield has been mooted in the press before.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund player, to the point where there have been strong linkages in the past.

If Dembele had joined Liverpool, he could have been described as a prospective replacement for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, or perhaps provided competition to the front three.

The cost, or rather the lack thereof, that would be involved in any deal is what makes the last link the most intriguing.

According to TeamTalk, the Reds are one of several clubs interested in signing Dembele when his contract at the Nou Camp expires next summer.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Juventus are also rumored to be contenders.

In recent months, there have been reports in Spain that Barcelona has begun discussions and is eager for the 24-year-old to sign a new contract with the club.

Despite speculations that he was about to sign a new deal in August, he has yet to put pen to paper, and his future remains uncertain.

Liverpool may be able to take advantage of this. Should they, however, investigate the possibility? In today’s football, signing a free agent doesn’t mean as much. When a club makes a signing, the transfer fee is generally the focus of attention.

Even if Dembele joined Liverpool on a free transfer, the Reds would have to pay him the salaries that a player of his caliber deserves.

Dembele is likely to command a large wage in compared to the rest of the Liverpool squad, given that he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and was purchased for a cost that might approach £135.5 million.

But, assuming Liverpool has the financial means to sign Dembele next summer, is it the right decision?

Dembele is still a France international who was once regarded as one of the best in the country.