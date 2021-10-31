Who will be on this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity? The latest cast rumors range from Coronation Street to a GBBO contestant.

Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! will soon be back on our television screens for a new season.

The show’s producers have revealed that it will premiere in November, with filming taking place once again at Gwrych Castle in Abergele in North Wales.

After the coronavirus pandemic led producers to cancel plans to film the show in Australia, the last series was filmed in the United Kingdom for the first time.

The new series of the show’s celebrity lineup is yet to be revealed.

I’m a Celeb, according to Ant & Dec, will be “more grueling than ever.”

However, a number of celebrities, like Lucy Fallon from Coronation Street and Olivia Attwood from Love Island, have been said to be taking part.

Giovanna Fletcher, a podcast host, won the last series of the show.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from the I’m A Celebrity series were converted into knights in the current commercial.

Ant and Dec are shown traveling across a valley on horseback, lounging in a camp, and playing with military figures in the commercial.

Who will be on this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity?

Lucy Fallon is a British actress.

Lucy Fallon of Coronation Street is said to be joining I’m A Celebrity this year.

In March of last year, her character departed the Cobbles to start a new life in London.

She’s a 2/1 shot to participate on the ITV reality show, according to the bookies.

Lucy has appeared on Don’t Rock the Boat and is no stranger to reality television.

Hussain, Nadiya

The bookies have also picked Nadiya Hussain, the winner of the Great British Bake Off, to feature on the show.

Nadiya was approached last year about starring in the 2020 series, but she declined.

She then expressed sorrow for her decision.

“I was invited to do I’m a Celebrity this year, and a part of me regrets not doing it,” she told The Guardian.

“It’s just so cold in Wales; if I’m going to have cockroaches in my pants, I’d rather be outside in the sun.” Still, I can’t help but imagine what it would have been like if it had happened.” Olivia Attwood is a British actress. The Love Island contestant has stated that she would enjoy being on I’m A Celebrity.

