Who is in the final of Love Island 2021, and how many couples are remaining in the villa?

Tonight is the final episode of Love Island Season 7.

The popular dating show’s finale will air on ITV and ITVHub at 9pm, bringing an end to another tumultuous summer in the villa.

Last weekend in Majorca was poignant as family members of the remaining spouses paid a visit to the Islanders.

There have been five couples left during the final weekend in previous seasons, but Jake and Liberty’s stunning exit meant there were only four this year.

Fans speculated that once a couple faced the public vote, there would only be three couples in the Love Island final this year.

However, because there was no vote over the weekend, Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler, and Faye and Teddy are all still competing for the public vote to determine who will win Love Island 2021.

We’ve compiled a list of everything you need to know about the Love Island 2021 finalists who will be announced tonight.

Toby and Chloe

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, both University of Liverpool graduates, have had a wild ride. When Toby dumped Kaz for Chloe early in the season, they were cast as the show’s villains. Abigail and Mary turned the semi-professional footballer’s head, but they reconnected after Casa Amour and have since won over viewers of the show.

Millie and Liam are a couple.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have had a rocky romance as well. When he kissed Lillie during Casa Amor, the Welshman experienced one of the most contentious moments of the season. The couple has since tried to move on from the incident, and Liam even confessed his love for Millie during a recent episode.

Tyler and Kaz

Throughout their time in the villa, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have had a tumultuous relationship. Tyler returned with Clarisse after Casa Amor, and Kaz chose to recouple with Matthew MacNabb. They have, however, decided to reunite and have even announced that they are now officially “exclusive.”

Teddy and Faye

Another pair who went through a tumultuous period following the Casa events. “The summary has come to an end.”