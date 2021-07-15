Who is ‘AJ’ Andrea-Jane Bunker and how old is she on Love Island 2021?

On Wednesday, July 14, the episode of Love Island ended on a delectable cliffhanger as the villa welcomed new islander Andrea-Jane ‘AJ’ Bunker.

While the lads went to greet their new bombshell arrival, the Love Island girls kept an eagle-eyed eye on them from the top terrace.

AJ is likely to raise a commotion in the villa because she has her sights set on Teddy, who recently married Faye. Hugo and Aaron, two guys in friendship pairs, appear to be her favorites.

Sharon and Hugo’s emotions appear to be shifting from friendly to flirting, so it’ll be fascinating to see if AJ steps on any toes or makes any heads turn.

Andrea-Jane Bunker is a fictional character.

Andrea-Jane Bunker, often known as ‘AJ,’ is the most recent arrival to the Love Island Villa. AJ, a Hertfordshire native, enjoys going on adventures and describes her type-on-paper as “an adventurous and spontaneous guy.”

She also prefers a direct communicator, and Toby has been ruled out due to his self-described commitment phobia.

She believes in girl power and believes that Lib and Kaz are her sort of girls, but she has already ruled out getting close to Faye, saying, “It’s strange that Faye and Teddy are matched up since I think me and Faye are the ones who wouldn’t get along the most.”

What does Andrea-Jane Bunker do for a living?

By day, AJ works as a hair extension technician in a Dunstable salon, sorting out clients with long, gorgeous locks. By night, she believes her friends and family would refer to her as “the life of the party,” and her polite salon banter is replaced by a “savage,” “tell it like it is” attitude that we want to witness in the villa.

Andrea-Jane Bunker’s Instagram handle is

Andrea Jane Bunker, the Island’s newest bombshell, has a carefully manicured Instagram account @andreajanebunker, where she posts selfies, night-out outfits, and vacation shots. She may also be found on Twitter as @ andreajbunker.