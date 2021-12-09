Who do Liverpool fans want to face in the round of 16 of the Champions League?

Now that the Champions League group stage is over, all eyes are on Monday’s draw for the last 16, where Liverpool fans are hoping to avoid one team in particular.

The Reds became the first English team to win all six of their games in a group that was expected to be as difficult as any. They qualified as group winners weeks ago.

Liverpool will not be terrified of any team in the competition and will be confident of reaching the final, but no one would turn down a friendly draw on Monday.

The list of prospective opponents for the Reds is practically complete, with Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Atalanta/Villarreal, or RB Salzburg being the most likely candidates.

This evening, Atalanta will face Villarreal at 6 p.m.

Yes, Liverpool will prefer to wait until later in the competition to play, but the French side, which features Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar in their attack, will be thinking the same thing about Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Many Reds fans have resorted to social media to express their intentions ahead of the draw, with many wishing to be drawn in the last 16 – possibly because they believe Liverpool has a decent chance of reaching the quarter finals against them.

“Salzburg in round 16, Atalanta or Villarreal in quarter final, Sporting in semi final, and Benfica in final,” one reddit user wished.

“I think Sporting, Benfica, or Salzburg would be solid,” one person stated.

And a third penned the following: “Obviously, I’d prefer to stay away from PSG. Inter and Sporting both appear to be highly dangerous teams at the moment. I believe we would easily defeat any of the other teams.” “I mean it’s going to be psg who we kidding,” a fourth Red added.

Make no mistake, there are no easy ties in the Champions League last 16, and Liverpool will need to be at their best regardless of whether they are drawn against PSG or anyone else.