While waiting for the bus, a woman was sexually assaulted.

While waiting for a bus on a busy route in Wirral, a woman was sexually attacked.

At around 11.20 p.m. on Monday, October 11, the victim was waiting for a bus outside the Horse & Jockey bar on Arrowe Park Road in Upton.

She was approached by a man who made unwanted remarks and sexually abused her.

Nan’s £14,000 caravan fantasy became a “horror.”

No injuries were reported, but the woman was distraught and is being helped by professional staff, according to police.

Detectives have published CCTV footage of a guy they want to speak to because he might be able to assist them with their investigation.

Lynsay Armbruster, a detective inspector, said: “This was a frightening occurrence that no one should have to experience. Thankfully, the woman involved was bold enough to call the cops, and we can now properly examine what happened in order to prevent future incidents.

“We are eager to meet with this man because we feel he may have important information regarding the incident that will aid our investigations.

“Please call us if you recognize him or if you were on Arrowe Park Road near the bus stop at the time of the incident and noticed anything suspicious. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to us in our inquiry.” Contact Merseyside Police’s social media bureau via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ if you recognize the individual pictured or have any information.

You can also contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.