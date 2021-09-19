While the husband is caring for his sick mother, the couple must make a difficult decision.

After two family catastrophes in two years, a married couple from Melling has been forced to separate.

Tony Davidson-Cowen, 61, and his partner, Gary Davidson-Taylor, 38, relocated from Manchester to Tony’s hometown of Melling in April 2016.

Tony’s father, Cedric Cowen, 91, was diagnosed with vascular dementia and required round-the-clock care.

Tony kept his career as an engineer coordinator, but Gary gave up his job to assist look after Cedric.

Tony’s father died of the cancer in October of 2018.

Tony’s mother was diagnosed with the same life-altering disease just a few months later, in January 2019.

Fortunately for the family, it was only a minor incident. Up until July of this year, that was the case.

After more than two years, 89-year-old Maureen Cowen discovered that her condition was fast progressing, necessitating full-time care.

This put Tony and Gary in a situation they’d been in before, except this time Gary was running his own company.

“Me and my husband, Gary, moved from Manchester in 2016 to tend after dad,” Tony told The Washington Newsday. Gary quit his job and stayed at home full-time since I had a better-paying job with better shifts, so he stayed at home with his father while I continued to work.

“When my father died, he went into business for himself as a dog walker. Then, in March or April of 2021, my mother’s Alzheimer’s disease progressed to the point where she needed to be cared for at home.

“We discussed it, and Gary stated that we had grown apart over the previous year or two, and that he wanted to go out and be alone. He left in early July, and I stopped working to be with my mother.”

Tony and Gary have decided to separate after 20 years of marriage, with the intention of seeing how things go in the coming months, but they remain great friends.

Tony’s daughter Sian, 29, and her fiancée Abbey, 27, have since returned to Melling to assist Tony in caring for his mother.

