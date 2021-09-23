While swinging on the swing with his mother, a baby boy was mauled by a pitbull.

A pitbull mauled a baby boy while he was swinging with his mother in a park in Netherton.

The restricted breed of dog dug its teeth into the 17-month-old child’s right thigh, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He was evacuated to the hospital from Marian Gardens and had surgery, but the “horror” incident left him traumatized for life.

Michael Peterson admits to being in charge of the Hooch dog when it became dangerously out of control and injured people.

Hooch was a legitimate Staffordshire Bull Terrier, according to the 32-year-old, who raced over to grab the animal away from the baby.

He was also walking another dog, Ghost, his girlfriend’s mongrel, and said he “temporarily” let Hooch off his leash when the two dogs’ leads became “entangled,” with Ghost’s “wrapped around his legs.”

On Sunday, February 7th, the kid was playing in the park with his mother around lunchtime, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The mother saw a large chestnut brown dog push through a fence into the play area and moved the swing to get her infant out of the way, according to prosecutor Katy Appleton.

But, as she yelled, the dog leaped up and bit her son’s right thigh, grabbing his leg, and Peterson went over, yelling at Hooch and dragging him away.

When the mother noticed blood on her baby’s leg, she contacted an ambulance, which arrived and sent the kid to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The baby had lacerations to his thigh measuring 2cm x 2cm and 1cm x 1cm, but surgery revealed that the skin between the two cuts was tearing and that the injury was greater than first thought, with two more puncture holes.

Ms Appleton said the scarring was a nine [out of 13]on the Vancouver Scar Scale, which she described as “a severe level of scarring” that will lessen over the following two to three years but “unfortunately will be permanent.”

The mother of the baby stated her son was recuperating, but she was severely affected and had flashbacks.

“Now I won’t take the kids to the park by myself because I’m afraid of it,” she explained.

