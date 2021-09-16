While she’s snoozing her alarm, a man sneaks down the woman’s driveway.

A man was caught sneaking down a woman’s driveway while she “repeatedly pressed the snooze” button.

The homeowner, who lives on Balfour Road in Southport, released video of the man scoping her driveway before attempting the door handles on two parked cars.

“This happened at 6 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) on Balfour Road near Scarisbrick New Road,” she said.

“Fortunately, everything was locked, but I’m informed he’s attempting other cars in the vicinity as well.

“Just double-check that everything is locked.

“If I hadn’t been clicking snooze on my alarm, I would have caught him in the act.”

Merseyside Police acknowledged that they are looking into the matter.

“We are aware of a number of allegations of a gentleman acting suspiciously in the Balfour Road area,” their spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Last night, Wednesday 15th September, local policing officers conducted door-to-door inquiries in the area, and a number of lines of inquiry are being investigated.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on Twitter and mention log 983 from September 15th.

These reports come only days after Churchtown police officers issued a warning about a guy attempting to open doors.

“We have had more reports, and CCTV of a man trying car door handles on Churchgate, Southport in the early hours of this morning, Monday September 13,” Sefton Police said on Facebook.

“Last week, similar allegations were made from the Churchtown neighborhood, and they were shared on various social media accounts.

“PCSOs on the beat in Churchtown visited some of the people who submitted reports and inquired at additional residences with doorbell cameras and/or CCTV this morning,” said a spokesperson.

“We are aware that other residents in the neighborhood have now shared similar recordings.

“Attempts are being made to identify the culprit, but it is evident that people like this are only seeking for one automobile that has been left unlocked and with something of value inside.

“Before parking up, and especially while parking up for the night, remove EVERYTHING of value from your vehicle. Even loose coins should not be left in the center console.

“We constantly encourage residents in the area to report events like this. Each report contributes to the formation of a pattern and may.” “The summary comes to an end.”