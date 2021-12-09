While Jamie Carragher reveals a text from Liverpool prodigy Tyler Morton’s father, Rio Ferdinand makes a claim for Mohamed Salah.

After Liverpool’s performance against AC Milan on Tuesday night, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand lauded Mohamed Salah.

The Reds defeated the Serie A giants 2-1 to end the group stage of the Champions League with six victories from six games.

With a goal at the San Siro, Salah has now scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, prompting Ferdinand to joke that the 29-year-goalscoring old’s form is ‘out of order.’

He told BT Sport, “20 goals before December is an absolute joke, it’s out of order.”

To read the entire story, go to Ex-Red. After Liverpool’s 2-1 triumph against AC Milan on Tuesday, Jamie Carragher exchanged a touching message with Tyler Morton’s father.

Morton began his second Champions League game of the season this week at the San Siro, and the 19-year-old received a lot of acclaim for his efforts.

Carragher shared a text chat with the player’s father and showed his enormous joy in the youngster after the full-time whistle on CBS Sports.

“I contacted him [Morton’s father] before the game and said, ‘Brilliant,’ and when I saw the teamsheet, I was overjoyed for you and your family,” Carragher added.

He went on to read Morton’s father’s response, which read: “I can’t believe what I’m hearing. Thank you very much!” Click here to read the entire story.