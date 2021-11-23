While inebriated, a cosmetic dentist smashed his Mercedes into another vehicle.

A cosmetic dentist was driving with more than twice the legal alcohol limit in his blood when he crashed his car in south Liverpool.

In July of last year, Dr. Rohan Sahdev collided with another vehicle on Aigburth Hall Road.

The 29-year-old was initially profiled by The Washington Newsday four years ago after undergoing a physique change that earned him the title of “city’s hottest dentist.”

However, after police discovered significant amounts of alcohol in his system after an incident last year, the University of Liverpool graduate was given a lengthy driving suspension and had to pay more than £4,000 in fines.

In 2017, he told The Washington Newsday that temporarily eliminating alcohol from his diet was one among the factors that helped him shed almost two stone and gain muscle.

Despite this, prosecutors claim Sahdev was considerably over the legal limit when he collided with a black Audi on July 4, 2020, and seemed to be inebriated when discovered by members of the public.

He then left his automobile, only to return an hour later and be apprehended by police.

He had a blood alcohol level of 81 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood, more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, according to police breathalyzer testing.

In a trial last month, Sahdev argued that he was over the legal limit because he had consumed alcohol in the aftermath of the incident, but magistrates found him guilty.

He was found guilty of alcohol driving and failing to stop after a collision at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today.

Sahdev, of Rangemore Road, was given a 20-month driving ban.

He was also fined £4,035 plus costs of £650 and a victim surcharge of £190.