While attempting to apprehend a man, a woman holds a police officer in a headlock.

A frightening video shows a lady assaulting a Merseyside Police officer as he seeks to arrest a man.

The incident occurred on Breckfield Road South, not far from the Asda Supermarket on Breck Road.

The woman, dressed in a bright orange gym top, can be seen running to assist the man who is being arrested in the footage.

She is seen pushing a bystander, who then falls on the ground and hides his face with his hands.

During this time, the woman can be heard shouting incoherently.

She is then seen from behind holding the police officer by the neck.

During this time, the man who the police officer was attempting to control fled the scene after being told to “run” by the officer.

The woman then drags the cop to the ground and puts him in a headlock, despite the efforts of two other guys to free her.

When the cop is no longer restrained, he flees the area in pursuit of the man he was trying to apprehend.

Another man then drags the woman to the ground, yelling at him to “leave me go.”

Following accusations of theft and violence in Everton on Tuesday, November 9th, officers detained a man and a woman.

Officers seized a guy who had allegedly been shoplifting in Asda, The Mall, Everton, around 1pm, and assaulted security staff at the store, causing significant injuries.

Before attempting to flee, the man allegedly struck an officer.

He was apprehended while hiding in a nearby bush.

A 33-year-old Anfield man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, shoplifting, assaulting an emergency responder, obstructing/resisting a constable, and violating a restraining order.

He was released on conditional bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

A woman allegedly ran over and assaulted a member of the public nearby, causing a face injury, as well as assaulting an officer, during this incident.

A 31-year-old Everton woman was detained on charges of assault with the intent to cause serious bodily harm, assault of an emergency personnel, and obstruct/resist constable.

She was released on the condition that she cooperate with the investigation.

“Both people arrested will now be the subject of an inquiry,” Merseyside Police Inspector Sarah Rotherham said. “We completely support the wellbeing of the officer attacked.””

