Which Premier League club would be a ‘big step,’ according to Liverpool veteran Steven Gerrard.

Ryan Taylor, a former Newcastle United defender, believes the club should approach Rangers for manager Steven Gerrard.

Following the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Magpies have gone through a period of seismic transformation in recent weeks.

The club’s new owners made the inevitable decision to fire Steve Bruce as manager, after the veteran defender presided over a divisive period in command.

Former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca is currently the frontrunner to take over at St James’ Park. Gerrard, on the other hand, is one of several other candidates that have been linked to the role.

Former Newcastle player Taylor told Sky Sports that the club should do everything possible to lure Gerrard away from Glasgow.

“Stick with an English manager 100 percent,” he advised. “Someone who is familiar with the Premier League, knows the players, and has a big name,” he stated.

“I’d love to see someone like Steven Gerrard as Newcastle’s manager.” It’s quite passionate up there, and coming from this city (Liverpool), he’ll understand.

“He knows how to play football the proper way and who the good players are, and I think he’s done an incredible job for Rangers.” If he was linked with the club and the club was interested in him, it’s clearly a major step for him given their plans for the future.” Gerrard has helped Rangers re-establish themselves as a force in Scottish football, leading them to their 55th domestic title last season, breaking Celtic’s grip on the league.

While Newcastle’s next manager will have access to big riches in the future, the club is in desperate need of some immediate relief. They are currently ranked 19th in the Premier League, having won none of their first nine matches.