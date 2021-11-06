When your gas indicator flashes, how long do you have to fill up your car?

We’ve all been there: the warning petrol light illuminates, and we worry how much longer we can drive before needing to refuel.

Some of us may have arrived at the gas station on fumes, while others may have had to walk – with a jerry can in hand – to get there.

Nobody intends to run out of gas, but it happens.

It’s even more troublesome if it happens on the highway or while you’re miles from a gas station.

A frequent misconception is that a car can drive for about 40 miles after the petrol warning light comes on, although this varies greatly from vehicle to vehicle.

According to Confused.com, there is no predetermined quantity of gas remaining in the tank when you get the notice, so don’t assume you have a specific number of miles left when it initially informs you.

The warning light on many cars illuminates when the tank capacity is between 10% and 15% of its maximum capacity.

You’re probably down to fewer than 10% when it starts flashing.

Instead of driving about with the low-fuel indicator on, the insurance comparison site recommends drivers to think of it as a final warning.

According to data provided by TankOnEmpty.com in June, some of the UK’s best cars may travel as far as this when the fuel light appears:

45 miles in a Honda Accord

The Honda Civic has a range of 43 miles.

45 miles in a Toyota Corolla

43 miles in a Toyota Camry

42 miles in a Ford Focus

39 miles in a Ford F-150

44 miles in a Volkswagen Jetta

35 miles in a Mazda Miata

44 miles in a Volkswagen Golf

34 miles – Chevrolet Silverado

However, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so if your fuel gauge is empty, fill it up as quickly as possible.

According to petrolprices.com, most mechanics recommend that you stop and purchase at least £10 worth of gas.

This eliminates the possibility of spending hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars on repairs due to potential damage caused by running out of fuel.

Drivers frequently describe feeling their car shake or stutter as they try to accelerate with low or no fuel, according to the RAC.

As your gasoline pumps fail, you may hear sputtering noises. “The summary has come to an end.”