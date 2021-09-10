When will the next trip review be released, and what changes can we anticipate?

Even though the prime holiday season is passed, UK travelers will be hoping to plan a trip to take advantage of the late-September sunlight.

The government’s traffic light system continues to dictate the destinations to which people can drive from the United Kingdom.

Switzerland, Canada, and Denmark were all moved to the green list in the most recent assessment, which was released on August 26.

Anyone visiting a nation on the green list must present proof of a negative test before leaving, and they will only be quarantined if they develop symptoms when they return.

Popular tourist destinations like as Spain, France, and Greece remained on the amber list, allowing Brits to visit these locations without having to stay in a managed hotel for a necessary quarantine period.

In the latest assessment, countries like Thailand were added to the red list, forcing travelers returning from there to isolate for 11 days at a cost of £2,285.

There are rumors that the trip traffic light system would be phased out in October, but there will be another announcement in September that could disrupt anyone’s international travel plans.

When will the next travel review be published?

Every three weeks, the government will perform a review of the travel light system, according to the government.

Because the most recent statement was made on August 26, the next review date should be September 16.

The details of Transportation Secretary Grant Shapp’s announcement have been leaked a day ahead of schedule, so the news could come as early as September 15.

Any adjustments announced in the next travel review will take effect on Monday, September 20 at 4 a.m.

What can we anticipate in terms of changes?

Despite a decrease in occurrences, Turkey remains on the UK’s red list in the most recent update. This is expected to be moved to the amber list in the upcoming statement, according to data specialists.

Due to an increase in occurrences, Antigua and Barbuda may be switched from green to amber status.

On September 15/16, all of the specifics will be released.