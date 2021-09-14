When the father of two went to bed, he awoke paralyzed from the neck down.

When an LFC supporter awoke paralyzed one morning, he expressed his “panic.”

Dad-of-two Darren Wycherley, 55, said he was in a’state of panic’ when he realized he couldn’t move his body and called for help.

“I was just a head on a bed,” he told The Washington Newsday. I was unable to move.”

While his son rushed up from down the road, the Widnes man’s partner called an ambulance. Thoracic discitis, an inflammation between the spine’s discs, caused Darren’s spine to collapse.

Darren, who was born in Speke, spent 352 days in the hospital. He couldn’t move for the first six months of his life, five years ago. He is still paralyzed.

“I’m the lad that used to run around everywhere and have the time of his life and be the center of parties, fun kid dad,” he told The Washington Newsday. “Everything had vanished.”

His toe twitched one day while a physiotherapist pulled a paperclip across his foot, looking for a response from a living nerve. He could wiggle five toes a week later.

It gave him hope that he would be able to walk again one day, as well as the motivation to stick with physiotherapy. With the help of a Zimmer frame, Darren can now transfer from his bed to his wheelchair.

The father of two’s body was altered by his lack of movement. When he sees himself in the mirror as he looks out the windows, he sheds a tear.

He strives to focus on the future rather than the past, looking for silver linings whenever possible. That can be found in the tools he employs to assist him in his daily activities.

When Darren got an electric wheelchair two years ago, he said he felt like a kid unwrapping the present he had been waiting for. It allowed him to go about freely without being pushed.

“It opened so many possibilities for me,” he told The Washington Newsday. I’ve returned. I’m free to go now. You can drop me off and leave me to my own devices. I have the freedom to go shopping, spend my own money, and.” “The summary comes to an end.”