When should you buy your Christmas tree so that it will last till the New Year?

With many of us expecting Christmas 2020 to be scaled back or cancelled entirely, it’s no surprise that we’re looking forward to being festive early this year.

However, if you want a genuine Christmas tree, knowing when to get one so that it lasts till the big day can be difficult.

But not this year, thanks to Flowercard’s experts, who have identified the best time to buy to guarantee it stays in tip-top shape throughout the festivities.

The best time to buy a genuine Christmas tree, according to experts, is at the end of November, ideally on November 28, for those who plan to take the tree down on January 1st, according to the Mirror.

“The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most critical decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact during the festive season,” Liam Lapping of Flowercard stated.”

When you buy your tree, it depends on when you usually take it down; some people take it down right after Christmas, while others wait until the New Year.

“If you take your Christmas tree down just after New Year’s Eve, you should buy your tree on November 28th,” Liam explained.

“However, if you take down your Christmas tree on Twelfth Night, you should purchase your tree on December 2nd.””

Christmas trees, according to Liam, can survive up to six weeks depending on how well they are cared for.

Choose the best-looking tree: Give your favorite-looking fir a good shake before buying it; if a lot of needles fall off, it’s usually not the greatest pick.

Trim the trunk: Once you’ve got your new tree in the house, saw off around 3cm from the bottom to allow enough of water to seep through the bottom. If the tree isn’t newly cut, sap will build, restricting the tree’s ability to absorb water and shortening its lifespan.

Perfect the placement: When hanging it, keep it away from heat sources such as radiators and fireplaces, which will dry it out.