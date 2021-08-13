When Liverpool takes on Norwich City, Mohamed Salah has a chance to make Premier League history.

For the sixth year in a row, Mohamed Salah is attempting to become the first player to score on the first day of a Premier League season.

In the last four seasons, the Liverpool forward has scored in the first game of the season, a feat also accomplished by Teddy Sheringham at Tottenham Hotspur (1992/93 – 1995/96).

Salah started his amazing streak four years ago against Watford, slotting past goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to put the Reds 3-1 up in the game.

After being picked out by Andy Robertson, the Egyptian international scored from close range to put Klopp’s team up against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.

Liverpool kicked off their title-winning 2019/20 season with a bang, scoring four goals against Norwich City on a pleasant evening at Anfield, just twelve months after defeating West Ham 4-0.

Salah showed good footwork inside the penalty area and blasted a shot past Tim Krul in the bottom left corner to double the team’s lead.

Last season, the Reds’ habit of scoring for pleasure on the opening weekend continued for a third season, as they beat Leeds United 4-3 at home.

Liverpool’s No.11 was in fine form once again, scoring a hat-trick with two penalties and a thunderous half-volley that sailed past Illan Meslier, the Whites’ shot-stopper.

Salah now has an opportunity to go down in history if he scores against Norwich on Saturday afternoon.