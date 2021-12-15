When Jurgen Klopp departs Liverpool, FSG should shake hands with the opposition.

Diego Simeone sneered and dashed down the tunnel.

After losing to Liverpool on home soil, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had no intention of shaking hands at the Wanda Metropolitano in October.

Should FSG, though, issue him a different kind of invitation when Jurgen Klopp leaves the club?

On the surface, Simeone guiding the Reds appears to be a long shot.

That is unquestionably the point of view of bookmakers.

For starters, Steven Gerrard’s reality is beginning to match the romance of a comeback.

Now in charge of Aston Villa, he has the chance to prove himself in the Premier League and bolster his case for a move to Anfield following his success at Rangers.

Gerrard is still the favorite to succeed Klopp, with current Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders coming in second in the betting.

Next up is Xabi Alonso, who is making promising inroads into management within the Real Sociedad system.

Julian Nagelsmann and Rafa Benitez, both from Merseyside, are also in the frame.

Then we get to Simeone, who is a distant 20/1 shot.

There are a few obstacles that explain this.

He is not fluent in English. His dabbling in the dark arts – or, to be honest, blatant s**thousery – doesn’t exactly scream ‘Liverpool way.’ Both he and the Reds would have to set aside recent clashes that threatened to devolve into a brawl.

At first impression, he appears to be more antagonist than buddy.

In football, though, things are not always as they appear.

Simeone has stated that he is open to returning to England in the future.

He commented five summers ago: “I think of myself as a young coach. As a result, I believe it is conceivable. Many of the leagues offer excellent competition. The English and Italian leagues, for example, are both appealing to me.” There were even rumors in 2014 that he was hiring a private instructor for an English crash course in preparation for a possible move to Manchester United that never happened.

While having a complete understanding of the language from the start would be advantageous, Marcelo Bielsa has demonstrated that it is not required and that there are workarounds.

When Rafa Benitez arrived at Liverpool after some time away, he quickly improved his English.