When Jamie remarries, Louise Redknapp explains why she maintained her surname.

Louise Redknapp is said to be experiencing “mixed emotions” following her ex-husband Jamie’s remarriage.

According to Birmingham Live, the former Liverpool captain married Frida Andersson in a ceremony on Monday.

The Eternal singer has kept her ex-name husband’s and was said to be “shocked” by the marriage because she had no idea they were engaged.

OK! quoted a source as saying: “Louise was taken aback because she had only lately learned about the situation.

“Nobody even knew they were engaged since they kept it so quiet.

“She’s experiencing a lot of mixed emotions, which is difficult because she’s expressed her regret pretty publicly.

“She is held responsible. Strictly speaking, quite a little, but you can’t go back in time.” According to the source, Louise was only notified of the wedding because Jamie wanted their sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, to accompany him to the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office.

They explained: “He wanted his sons to accompany him, but it was only a small gathering. The only reason she knew was because the lads were present.” Louise has previously stated that one of the reasons she has not restored to her maiden name is because of her sons.

She revealed in an interview with You earlier this year: “People frequently inquire about it. My children are, first and foremost, Redknapps.” She went on to say: “I don’t want to show up at a school function with a second name that isn’t the same as my children’s. I’m pleased with myself. Those small gestures mean a great deal to me.

“In addition, I’ve been a Redknapp for longer than I’ve ever been anything else.

“Jamie and I had been married for longer than I had been single. So it’s quite difficult to… It’s like my last sliver of hope.

“I’m starting to feel like Harry Redknapp.”