When it comes to Marko Grujic’s future, Liverpool supporters are unanimous.

Marko Grujic’s name will be remembered by Liverpool fans for many years to come.

Not because of anything he did at Anfield, but because he was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing.

However, since joining Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016, things haven’t gone according to plan for Grujic on Merseyside.

The Serbian has spent the majority of his five and a half years in England on loan elsewhere after failing to make an impact in Klopp’s plans.

As Klopp has led Liverpool to a position that would have been unthinkable five years ago, winning the two most prestigious trophies available, Grujic has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

Grujic might be on the verge of leaving Anfield, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, with his contract expiring in 2023 and Liverpool’s desire to generate funds for their own budget this summer.

According to an Italian newspaper, Grujic could be a possible replacement for Manuel Locatelli, who is expected to leave Sassuolo this summer.

Liverpool supporters have gone to social media to express their delight over the rumours.

Grujic has only made 16 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions under Klopp, despite more than doubling his appearances during his loan stay with FC Porto last season.

Grujic’s current contract has two years left on it, and he is already 25 years old, so it seems like the right moment for both the player and the club to move on.