When it comes to financial metrics, Liverpool and the £80 million truth about Man City are a match made in heaven.

Despite a dearth of summer signings that has worried fans, Liverpool’s financial situation may not be as terrible as first feared.

Premier League clubs have lost millions of pounds in revenue due to the closure of stadiums for the majority of the 2019/20 season.

Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in England, and supporters will be able to attend matches again starting next week, giving clubs a much-needed boost.

The transfer market appears to be slowly improving, as seen by Manchester City’s recent £100 million purchase for Jack Grealish and Manchester United’s £73 million signing of Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool’s business has not been on the same magnitude, with Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig being the lone signing so far.

But, based on last season’s data, how do the Reds’ finances stack up against their top six rivals?

Despite all of their misfortunes last season, Chelsea still managed to produce a pre-tax profit.

The Londoners are the only top-six club to achieve this, with Manchester City taking the brunt of the blow. Their £125 million deficit was about £80 million greater than Liverpool’s.

Liverpool lost money, but did better than Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City.

Chelsea: £35.7 million

Manchester United has a net worth of £-20.8 million.

-£46.3 million for Liverpool

Arsenal: -£47.8 million

-£67.7m Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City has a net worth of £-125.1 million.

Only Manchester United earned more money than the Reds last season, with broadcast revenue accounting for a substantial portion of the total.

The Reds received more TV money than any other team in the division, at £201.6 million.

Liverpool also earned £217.4 million in commercial revenue and £70.9 million in matchday revenue.

Manchester United is worth £509 million.

Liverpool has a market value of £489.9 million pounds.

Manchester City is worth £478.4 million.

Chelsea: £407.4 million

Tottenham Hotspur: £391.9 million

Arsenal: £344.5 million

Manchester City was the highest-paid team in the world, however Liverpool was not far behind in second place.

Thiago Alcantara’s arrival last September will have helped the Reds maintain their position at the top of the table, with the Spaniard becoming one of the club’s highest earners.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is thought to earn £200,000 per week at the club.

Tottenham spent the least of the top six teams, a trend that has continued in recent years due to the club’s hard stance on high pay and refusal to offer costly contracts.

Manchester City has a budget of £351.4 million.

Liverpool has a budget of £325.6 million.

Manchester United is worth £284 million.

Chelsea: £283.5 million

Arsenal: £234.5 million

Tottenham. “The summary has come to an end.”