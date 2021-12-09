When it comes to Champions League knockouts, Liverpool has a better chance than Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Liverpool cruised past their ‘group of doom’ to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Atletico Madrid, Porto, and AC Milan both at home and away, racking up six wins and 18 points.

The focus now shifts to the round of 16 draw on Monday.

The Reds have won the right to play one of the teams that finished second in other parts of the tournament after topping their group.

Both Manchester teams have that advantage for the next phase, but Chelsea does not, as they finished second behind Juventus.

Here’s a look at who each Premier League team might face in the knockout stages…

Liverpool cruised to the top of Group B with six wins in a row.

Aside from Chelsea (another English team) and Atletico Madrid (also in Group B), the Reds may face any team from any of the other groups that finished second.

Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, and RB Salzburg are all confirmed opponents.

*After Atalanta and Villarreal meet on Thursday evening, one more side will be added to that list: Atalanta or Villarreal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side has probably the toughest prospective opponents of any Premier League team.

They finished second in Group B, behind Juventus, after the two teams dominated Zenit and Malmo respectively.

However, it will be a difficult assignment to beat a group champion – however none of the English teams, as teams from the same country are unable to meet at this stage of the competition.

Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Lille have all been mentioned as prospective opponents.

Pep Guardiola’s side won Group A, with PSG on their side.

City will not be able to face the French heavyweights in the following phase, nor will they be able to draw any English team.

As a result, they and Liverpool have a similar set of prospective ties, albeit with the risk of PSG being replaced by Atletico Madrid.

Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, RB Salzburg, Atletico Madrid, and Atalanta/Villarreal have all been named as probable opponents.

United, like Liverpool and City, is in a similar situation.

At this point, English teams, as well as whoever finishes second between Atalanta and Villarreal, are unbeatable.

However, PSG and Atletico Madrid pose a dual threat. “The summary has come to an end.”