When is the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021, and who will be participating?

Jimmy Carr’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year for 2021 will feature some celebrity contestants once again.

A number of well-known figures will compete in the ultimate game of wits and trivia, casting their minds back over the previous 12 months.

Because several of the celebrities are comedians, audiences can expect plenty of chuckles throughout the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jimmy’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021, including who will be on the show and when it will air on television.

On Sunday, December 26 (Boxing Day), at 9 p.m., Channel 4 will broadcast the annual quiz show.

Because Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2021 is a two-hour show, viewers can expect to hear about all of the major 2021 topics.

Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Sara Pascoe, and Guz Khan have been revealed as contestants in this year’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Mitchell Brook Primary School, as always, will be on hand to answer queries.

If you can’t see it live, it will be available on All 4 after it airs.