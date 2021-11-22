When ‘excited’ women arrive for their spa day, the gates are locked and the business is shuttered.

When a group of women arrived at a high-end spa in south Liverpool, they discovered the gates were locked and the establishment was closed.

A sign on the front gates of Carnatic Spa, which is located on Carnatic Road in Mossley Hill, states that the establishment is no longer operating.

The ‘Ladies Only Spa’ website has also gone offline, according to recent TripAdvisor complaints from disappointed guests who arrived for their pamper days only to discover the establishment was shuttered.

The Washington Newsday attempted to call the spa using their phone numbers but received no response.

Sheila H commented on TripAdvisor: “On Thursday, November 21st, I arrived. Only to see that it was padlocked shut. I sat and waited, then tried calling. There was no response.” Gill K added the following: “When I arrived with my pals this morning, a passer-by informed us that the spa had been closed. When I tried to call, the gates were shut with a padlock, and there was no answer. We were not given any prior notice. To say the least, we were dissatisfied.” “When we came for our spa day today, there were parties waiting outside locked gates,” Jules added. Laura C, who also commented on TripAdvisor, said: “The spa has been closed and the gates have been locked. As a result of the disappointment, about ten of us showed up today.” When they got at the barred gates, a number of clients allege they found out the spa was closed.

Carnatic Spa is still featured on Groupon, but when clients try to book packages, they are told that they are “not yet available.”

The Washington Newsday reached out to Groupon for more information, but received no response as of this writing.

Customers who were confused about their treatments being canceled turned to the spa’s Facebook page to express their dissatisfaction.

Becki Angell expressed her thoughts as follows: “They recently sent me an email (in response to an email I wrote two weeks ago) stating that they’ve gone down and will provide refunds. I’m surprised because I visited there on November 3 and saw no signs of closure.” Jenna Foster claimed she received an email the morning of her reservation informing her that the spa had. “Summary ends,” she claimed.