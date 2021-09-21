When does the Great British Bake Off 2021 begin, and what hour does it air?

The Great British Bake Off returns tonight with a fresh new series.

For the 2021 season of the famous challenge, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will welcome 12 new bakers into the tent.

The contestants this year range in age from a 19-year-old who has been watching the show since she was nine years old to a 70-year-old ex-midwife.

One of the bakers hails from Liverpool, so there will be a strong local presence on the show this year.

Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, the show’s hosts, will return to the show’s famed tent for another round of signature, technical, and showstopper bakes.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the forthcoming Great British Bake Off season ahead of its return.

When is the Great British Bake Off 2021 scheduled to begin?

Tonight is the premiere of the 12th season of the Great British Bake Off.

In a tweet earlier this month, the show announced that it would return on Tuesday, September 21.

Fans of the show were overjoyed by the announcement, claiming that it was just the kind of “wholesome content” the world needed right now.

When is the Great British Bake Off going to air?

The new season will begin tonight at 8 p.m. on Channel 4.

The first episode of the series will be 90 minutes long, which is slightly longer than typical episodes.

Season 12 will consist of ten episodes and will air every week at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

On November 23, the season’s grand finale will be shown.

