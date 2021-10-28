When a woman returns from vacation, she discovers that her automobile has been driven hundreds of miles.

Before leaving on vacation, the holidaymaker reserved a parking space with a business she thought was affiliated with Manchester Airport.

This is one of six occurrences involving meet and greet parking providers claiming to be affiliated with Manchester Airport in the last month.

A woman returned from vacation to find her automobile had been seized by police after it had been driven without insurance.

When a third discovered their car had been taken to Northamptonshire when they thought it was being safely stored at a local car park, they were shocked.

Following allegations of fake meet and greet parking firms operating near the airport, Cheshire Police is warning motorists to be cautious.

“We are looking into these claims and our enquiries are ongoing,” said Police Constable Jaspreet Kaur of the Macclesfield Local Policing Unit. We’re working together with the local Trading Standards department to figure out exactly what transpired.

“I’d encourage anyone in Cheshire who has had a similar experience to contact me.”

“I’d also advise motorists who utilize meet-and-greet services to be cautious, verify company reviews, and only use reliable firms.”

“Read all of the terms and conditions before signing any contracts, and snap a picture of your current mileage before turning over your vehicle.”

“We are saddened to hear that certain unscrupulous third-party parking operators are misleading customers in this way,” a Manchester Airport official said. These companies have no ties to Manchester Airport, and we always advise clients to do their homework on a company before giving over their keys.

“There are a number of respectable providers in the area, in addition to Manchester Airport’s own parking goods, and we urge clients to utilise programs such as Park Mark and the government-backed Buy with Confidence scheme to select one that has undergone.””

