When a UK family is stranded in Mexico, Good Morning Britain interviews them, and their supporters all say the same thing.

After a UK family stranded in Mexico was featured on today’s show, viewers of Good Morning Britain were all asking the same question.

Ranvir Singh and Sean Fletcher hosted the most recent edition of the breakfast news program.

Rebecca Dean and her son Jack were left saddened last week when they learned Mexico had been placed on the government’s “red list” just as they arrived in the nation for their “dream” vacation.

Travellers returning to England from a red list nation will be charged exorbitant quarantine fees if they stay in a managed hotel – and the family has cut short their £8,000 vacation to come home on a British Airways relief flight on Sunday morning, before the policy takes effect.

Rebecca, a student nurse, said her entire family was taken aback by the decision.

“My spouse and I have all worked extremely hard for this holiday,” she remarked. There were no rumors that Mexico may be added to the red list.”

“No one has contacted us regarding our condition when we return to the United States.”

They were joined by travel expert Simon Calder, who stunned Ranvir Singh by revealing that he is unaware of any insurance coverage that cover travellers forced to cut short their travels if the country is placed on the red list while they are there.

“If it turns red while you’re there, it looks there is no safety net,” the 43-year-old host remarked.

“It amazes me that there isn’t a government program for that.”

Ranvir expressed sympathy for the Deans and said he believes the traffic light system is in place to ‘encourage’ families like theirs to go on vacation during this time of uncertainty – but viewers of Good Morning Britain took to Twitter to question the family’s decision to book such a trip during such an uncertain time.

“I have zero sympathy for anyone who travels to Mexico during a pandemic and ignores all study concerning the probable consequences,” one user wrote.

“What a shock!!!!!” wrote another. COVID has an impact on vacations in MEXICO?”

“Alexa google Mexico and Covid…. Mexico incredibly high in,” a third added.

“The summary comes to an end.”