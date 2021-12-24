When a man returned from the hospital, he saw an entire new estate built around him.

Charlie Wright’s house was once the last remaining structure in a barren wilderness.

He’d watched as his beloved Wirral estate, where he’d lived his whole life, was gradually flattened and its occupants evacuated – all while refusing to move himself.

The solitary house, with its Union Jack flying outside, had been a regular and curious sight near Birkenhead North station over the years.

The last time The Washington Newsday visited Charlie’s four-bedroom Ilchester Road home, it was still a mid-terrace dwelling sandwiched between two tinned-up houses – the last remnants of the ancient River Streets estate, which was named after British rivers and had streets named after them.

But, wow, does four years make a difference. After the dismantling of the two homes on either side, the house is now a detached property, the exterior has been repainted, and Charlie no longer lives in blissful seclusion but now has a new group of neighbors as a new, 178-home estate grows up around him.

Charlie, 70, was taken aback by the rapid pace of the housing development.

“I’d spent the majority of the previous year in the hospital,” he explained. ‘Let’s go see your place,’ they said as I walked away. “Look at all these houses here,” I said, as I couldn’t believe my eyes. Charlie’s passionate commitment to his childhood home, where he grew up with his parents, brothers and sisters (he was the second youngest of nine children), hasn’t waned with time.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he declared. This house has been in my family for almost a century. It was my parents’ home, and it was where they reared their children.

“They started tearing down the estate twenty-odd years ago, and the council offered individuals £2,000 and a house to move to.”

“I just responded, ‘Look, this place isn’t for sale,'” she says. Margaret Thatcher made it possible for ordinary people to own their council home. There’s no need to worry; this home will never be sold.

“No one will be able to get their paws on my house until I’m six feet beneath.”

