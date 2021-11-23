‘What’s the worst that might happen?’ says the narrator. – Brendan Rodgers claims after Liverpool issued a transfer warning to Christian Pulisic.

Brendan Rodgers is a “wonderful fit” for Manchester United, according to former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, but he is unsure if he would accept the position.

Johnson, who was connected with the Manchester United position, played for Rodgers during his tenure as Liverpool manager and has urged the current Leicester manager to succeed at Old Trafford.

The former England star believes the 48-year-old would fit in well at United, having previously worked at other “big teams,” but concedes his Liverpool background may be a stumbling issue.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick has been named interim manager as the club seeks for a permanent manager until the end of the season, and Johnson has provided his opinion on the matter.

He told bettingodds.com, “What’s the worst that could happen?” “I think you should let Mike have the seat for the time being, and take your time and be patient.”

“I think Brendan would be a fantastic fit, but I’m not sure how Brendan feels about it.”

“He’s obviously not from Liverpool, and whether Manchester United is struggling or not, they’re still a major club, so a ‘neutral’ manager would find it difficult to turn them down.”

“However, I believe it would make Brendan reconsider.”

“Manchester United and Liverpool have a tremendous rivalry, and his becoming Manchester United manager would destroy what he accomplished at Liverpool, even though he was only there for a couple of years.”

“I believe Brendan is a good football player who would get the players involved. But I’m not sure if players like Cristiano Ronaldo would buy into that and everything he plans to do.” Former Chelsea winger Chrisitian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Anfield, according to the former full-back.

Jurgen Klopp, who helped bring the American to his former club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, has been linked with the 23-year-old on numerous occasions.

Johnson, who won the Premier League with Chelsea during his playing days, complimented Pulisic but believes the club would be hard pressed to transfer him to a direct title challenger.

“I absolutely think Liverpool will be interested,” he remarked.

“I’m a huge supporter.”

