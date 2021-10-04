What’s in the $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Package? infographic

At the moment, the focus on Capitol Hill is on the debt ceiling and a bipartisan $1.2 trillion spending bill, but the elephant in the room is the Democrats’ mammoth $3.5 trillion proposal, sometimes known as the human infrastructure bill.

Progressives in the Democratic Party pulled support for the $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure plan on Thursday, despite the fact that it was intended to have bipartisan backing. While Democrats are ready to approve the broader package on a party-line vote through budget reconciliation, the Progressive Caucus is concerned that moderates within their own party may become a threat to the idea. Democrats Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been the most ardent opponents of the Build Back Better program. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), chair of the Progressive Caucus, told members on Thursday to vote “no” if the $1.2 trillion bill came up for a vote in the House, which it did not.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that while he wanted the infrastructure bill to pass, it was also “absolutely imperative” that the larger reconciliation package pass because it would address larger issues such as the needs of working families and the threat of climate change, according to Sanders.

Tax cuts for Americans earning less than $400,000 per year are included in the current $3.5 trillion budget proposal, which includes $1.8 trillion for the Finance Committee and promises cheaper prescription drug prices. The Committees on Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the Committees on Environment and Public Works, have only allocated $265 billion to clean energy spending. Investment to battle climate change is integrated throughout the bill’s other measures, such as drought and wildfire mitigation (filed under agriculture), sustainable housing, and green transportation, as it is one of the key themes of the Biden administration’s strategy.