‘Whatever it takes,’ Owen Hargreaves advises Liverpool to sign’special’ player Kevin de Bruyne.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City have been urged to acquire Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ‘whatever the cost’ by BT Sport analyst Owen Hargreaves.

The 18-year-old only arrived to Germany last year from Birmingham City, but he has already established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young prospects, prompting interest from some of the continent’s most prestigious teams.

Liverpool has been linked with a bid for Bellingham, with The Mirror reporting earlier this month that the Merseyside club was ‘leading the race’ for the England international.

Hargreaves hailed the youngster following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Young Boys on Wednesday night, insisting that the Premier League’s elite clubs should’make it happen.’

“First and foremost, he was the best midfielder on the pitch against Man City [in the Champions League last season], even with Kevin de Bruyne out there, which is unbelievable,’ he told BT Sport.

“Everyone is talking about Haaland, and properly so. “Spend the money on Haaland,” they say.

“But, honestly, if I’m a major English club — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, or Chelsea – that’s the player I’d go after.

“For a decade, that has been the beating heart of your midfield. You go ahead and do whatever it takes because he is unique.” Earlier rumours suggested the Reds were interested in signing Bellingham for £80 million, but Dortmund are want to keep the midfielder beyond next summer.

He’s already made 68 appearances for the Bundesliga club in all competitions, scoring seven goals in the process.

Rio Ferdinand was also full of praise for the youngster, telling BT Sport: “In this country, we have some fantastic young potential. Jude Bellingham might be the only one who has everything.

“There aren’t many players at that age, if any, who can state that they improve every team they play for right now — at the age of 18. Every squad he is a part of improves.”