What You Need To Know About The Omicron COVID Variant’s Symptoms

According to the South African doctor who first discovered patients with the viral strain, symptoms of the new Omicron COVID variant are “very modest.”

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, spoke to the BBC on Sunday about the “abnormal symptoms” she now associates with the Omicron variant.

According to Coetzee, she began seeing patients with symptoms other than the extremely contagious Delta type around November 18th.

“It actually started with a male patient around the age of 33…who mentioned to me that he’s just [been]extremely weary for the past several days and he’s had these bodily aches and pains with a bit of a headache,” she told the BBC.

The patient also had a “scratchy throat” rather than a sore throat, no cough, and no loss of taste or smell, which is common with prior coronavirus variants, according to Coetzee.

Coetzee went on to add that the patient, along with his family, tested positive for COVID, and she began seeing more patients with identical symptoms that day, prompting her to inform the South African vaccination advisory committee of her findings.

The Omicron version still has a lot of unknowns, and the World Health Organization has warned that understanding the full ramifications of the variant will take weeks, calling it a “variant of concern.”

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms related with omicron are different from those associated with other variations,” the WHO stated on Sunday.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, exhaustion, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscular or body pains, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“What we are seeing clinically in South Africa — and remember, I’m at the epicenter of this where I practice — is extremely mild, for us [these are]mild cases,” Coetzee told the BBC. We haven’t let anyone in yet. I’ve talked to several of my other coworkers, and they all paint the same picture.” On Nov. 25, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa detected the Omicron variant.