What was the asking price for the eccentric hoarder’s house in Toxteth?

A three-story family mansion once owned by an eccentric book collector was successfully auctioned off.

The four-bed detached town house on Hartington Road in Toxteth sparked a stir as photographs of every room crammed with books from floor to ceiling surfaced online.

There was no place for normal living because the floors, shelves, and any other accessible area were crammed with tomes and paperbacks.

Some rooms were so crammed with volumes that getting from one end to the other was impossible.

Even the bathtub was totally enclosed by piled-high quantities that threatened to collapse like an avalanche if disturbed.

However, removing the hoarded books from the property would undoubtedly transform it into a charming family home of substantial size and character.

“[A] three-story period mansion in need of thorough rehabilitation,” according to Revive Sales, Lettings and Auctions, who handled the sale. Because of its size, this property has a lot of potential.

“Located in a highly desirable and popular residential area with a variety of amenities and plenty of green space.

“The property requires complete renovation, allowing the future buyer to incorporate their own design ideas and potentially return the property to a charming family home.”

Briefly, the accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, a kitchen, and a ground floor WC.

“There are three bedrooms, a huge bathroom, and a corridor leading to the second story on the first floor.”

“A large master bedroom with access to the eaves storage rooms is located on the second story.”

On October 9, the three-story home was advertised for £125,000 on the online property auction, with any offers over £135,000 being accepted.

The auction finished at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 after 112 bids were received from eight different parties.

Despite the bizarre three-story former hoarder’s home being listed for £125,000, it eventually sold for an astonishing £213,000.